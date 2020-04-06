Rolling Stone·, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston use it on Friends, to ask people to stay at home during the quarantine, see

With the pandemic of the new coronavirusesvarious artists Hollywood seek to raise the awareness of constantly being on the fans and followers on social networks. At this time, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston used a Friends to ask to the people to stay in their home for the quarantine.

Perry posted in the feed, in a sentence like Chandler Bing: “It would be nice to be in a pandemic is the greatest?”.

It already Aniston have you used the stories from Instagram. The actress repostou published by the user @andrewmukamalthat shows a conversation between Phoebe, Joey and I. The scene that shows the character of the Lisa Kudrow in an “altercation” with the two of you friends, You have to go out and be with real people”.

She went on to receive a reply soon, and I: “No, no. The Inside’s Good. Outside of the bad. So, Jennifer Aniston it showed that, at present, the best thing to do is to follow the reasoning of the two main characters.

