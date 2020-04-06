Rolling Stone magazine · top 15 favourite songs by Patti Smith, are the perfect place for a vault; the Beatles, Bob Dylan [LISTA]

The selection of a precursor to punk, new york city, and goes through the various decades and genres of music

Patti Smith it already has revealed what is the song that affected me the most was the personal life and career out of it, in an interview with the The ShortListin the course of 2014. And the selection of a precursor to punk, new york city, and it’s perfect to listen to during the period of quarantine coronaviruses.

The singer begins with a list of “Un Bel Di”, from the Madam Butterflyand “The Girl Can’t Help It, the Little Richardafter being asked about the songs that link to the artist’s childhood.

+++ READ MORE: Patti Smith, wrote a poem for a birthday to Greta Thunberg

It is true that the lyrics of the song the most disturbing Patti he quotes both the classics of rock’n’roll, ‘“It’s Alright, Ma” from the icon label, Bob Dylanand “Strawberry Fields Forever”, one of the The Beatles. The singer, also write in their own tomb with the phrase “Hooray I awake from yesterday” – in free translation, “today, I woke up to the day before this in the song “1983” from Jimi Hendrix in “1983…” .

On a nostalgic trip through several decades and genres of music, Patti also, you mentioned a couple of songs for the wedding, “Today I Met The Boy I’m Gonna Marry”, and of Darlene Love and, “He’s A Rebel”, by the The Crystals.

+++ READ MORE: There is a 44-year-old, Patti Smith, revolucionava the punk and the post Horses’, the first album

See the full list of 15 favorite songs from the Patti Smith:

“Un Bel Di” – Madam Butterfly

“The Girl Can’t Help It” – Little Richard

“It’s Alright, Ma” – Bob Dylan

“Strawberry Fields Forever” – The Beatles

“1983…” – Jimi Hendrix

My Hero – The Blue Notes

“I Love You Truly” – Al Bowly

“Dead Man’s Stroll” – The Revels

“Endless Sleep” – Jody Reynolds

“Today I Met The Boy I’m Gonna Marry” – Darlene Love

“He’s A Rebel” – The Crystals

“If I Can’t Have You – Etta & Harvey-James

“The End of The World” – Skeeter Davis

“John Anderson” – Eddi Reader

“Heatwave” – Martha and the Vandellas

+++ BIOGRAPHY OF THE STROKES: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE HOODLUMS IN NEW YORK CITY