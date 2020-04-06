Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal react to the challenge presented by Tom Holland

The Deadpool and Mysterio came in on the wave!

As the world continues to be isolated because of the Coronavirus, many well-known and influencers by releasing some of the challenges and the current social networks so that people can get distracted in the midst of the years. Tom Hollandthe current Spider-Man movie, has put a call out to their colleagues The Cinematographic universe of Marvel comics and other franchises of the super-heroes.

In the Instagramthe young star has suggested a chain to your co-workers could “continue in a way that even a quarantine. The idea is that each and every one to do ten push-ups in front of the camera, and a score of other people to continue the chain.

Then Jake Gyllenhaal – who plays Mysterio in the Spider-man: Far from Home – agreed to do the challenge, but decided not to humiliate Tom Holland’s in the process. It is a bending of the arm, with his feet up on the wall, and also put a t-shirt:

However, the better the response, no doubt, came from the Ryan Reynoldsthe artist of the Mercenary Talkative in movie theaters. In his video, he just made a funny face and said that if I refused to do the challenge. This is exactly the reaction that we expect from the Deadpoolespecially in a two-way interaction with the Spider-Man. Check it out:

Now, the question remains as to whether the celestial bodies are marked by the Holland’s are going to be part of the challenge. Among the actors, and the actor scored in the post, we need Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillan, Glenn Hughes, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles. It also has a number of directors, as the The Brothers Russo.

In the third installment of the Spider-Man it is expected to be released in the 2021.