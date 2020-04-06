Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie become great friends

Actresses Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie were amazed by their close relationship and your friendship

The relationship of the mexican actress Salma Hayek and the u.s. Angelina Jolie it is not new, since a few months ago it was revealed that both form part of a tape of the Marvel universe, which will be the protagonists, something that no doubt will mark a pattern on their careers in Hollywood, but beyond the chemistry, and his team work on the big screen, it transpired that the actresses have become very united and great friends.

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie they are part of the casting of the film “The Eternals” that aims to bring Marvel to all the movie theaters in 2020, therefore, have been found on several occasions within the film sets, but his altruistic work and his affinities led to the stars of cinema are becoming so close.

This was revealed the actress veracruzana with a photograph in which poses next to the ex Brad Pitt and he wrote: “How lucky I am, I thought I was going to be working with great actors playing aliens, and it turned out that I also made friends with some wonderful human beings”.

11 Dec 2019 at 7:39 pm PST

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek you surely have many things in common, not only their work in front of the big screen, but also for his urgent participation in the work altruistic, as both are known to be advocates of the disadvantaged, and to be female voices on more than one occasion have manifested in front of the media.

On the other hand, it should be noted that there is no celebrity, famous or royal they will resist the personality and charm of the actress veracruzana, since not only Angelina Jolie is the only friend celeb Salma, since we know that Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively enjoy the visits of the mexican actress in his home, and in the same way the duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, selected personally to Hayek by arousing admiration in it, for his collaboration in the magazine Vogue in September; among many other celebrities.

