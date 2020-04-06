Sam Neill laments the delay in the production of “Jurassic World 3”

During an interview at the site of that Variety, Sam Neill he deplored the fact that the production ofJurassic World: One” it has been postponed. After a long absence from the franchise, the actor will return as Dr. Alan Grant.

“All of a sudden, here we are, within a same cryogenic! And, like almost all the actors from around the world, and I don’t have a job. Shit!”

A joke.

“We’re going to go back to. And it will be a pleasure to go back to that set and do what you love the most. Not only for the film itself, but also for all the people who help make it a reality. There are things that are much worse than that of a film pull-down.”

Jurassic World: One account under the direction of Colin Trevorrow, was responsible for the resumption of the franchise on the big screen, and will start in 2021. In the leading roles, are still of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as a part of the classic “Jurassic Park“, will be the main attraction of the film.