Scarlett Johansson and her dress on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2020

Scarlett Johansson arrived at the red carpet of the Oscar-2020 attired in a beautiful and elegant strapless court mermaid champagne color and adorned at the top by application of chains that hang by the torso, which in turn cover the transparencies of the dress.

The hair takes it picked up in a carefree chignon that highlights her cheekbones and to the make-up and opted for the nude shades.

His arrival was one of the most anticipated of the night for his historic nomination, because tonight you are competing in two of the most important categories: Best Actress and Best supporting Actress, for the films Story of a marriage and Jojo Rabbit, respectively.

In Story of a Marriage, Scarlett plays an actress who decided to divorce her husband, a theatre director, played by Adam Driver (who is also nominated for Best Actor), thus initiating a legal battle for custody of their young son.

In Jojo Rabbitthe actress gives life to the mother of a toddler obsessed with Adolf Hitler, which complicates things because she’s part of the resistance, and that in addition, hides in the room of his dead daughter to a jew who escapes from the nazis.

Both films are nominated in the Best picture category.

