Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton may well appear in “Little Shop Of Horrors”

Photo: The Geffen Company

Some of the big stars of the film are in talks for the new adaptation of the classic Broadway, “Little Shop Of Horrors”.

Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Billy Porter are in talks to join the production, according to information from Full Circle Cinema.

While Egerton he could play the role of Seymour Krelborn, it says that Porter would the voice of Audrey II. Johansson would be interpreted to Audrey.









The music, composed by Alan Menkenwas based on a black comedy of 1960, which follows the life of a florist who raises a plant that feeds on human blood.

In 1986, the musical would be adapted to the cinema for the first time.