Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton would star in the reboot of “The shop of Horrors”

A reboot from the musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors could be in development and it is mentioned that it would have on the look at two of the actors most quoted Hollywood as they are Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton for the main roles, according to Full Circle Cinema.

The shop of horrors follow the story of Seymour Krelboyne a young florist who is about to be fired for his incompetence to his companion Audrey which is in love with calls for him.

So that is entrusted to take care of a strange plant, discovering that it feeds on human blood, so that begins to give you his own blood from his fingers, but this begins to grow, and to have a ravenous hunger that get you in several problems.

Johansson with an extensive and successful career in Hollywood, highlighting that for the academy Awards 2020 has a double nomination.

In the categories of best actress for her role of Nicole Barber “Story of a marriage” and best supporting actress for her role as Rosie Betzler in JoJo Rabbit, in addition to that this year will be his last appearance as Natasha Romanoff in the individual ribbon of Black Widow.

For his part Egerton he is recognized for playing Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the franchise Kingsman, in addition to that on the Golden Globes 2020 won in the category best actor in a movie comedy or musical for playing Elton John in Rocketman.

The restart would be produced by Warner Bros it was previously mentioned that the plan is to be directed by Greg Berlanti the well known producer and co-creator of the series Arrowverso and other successful productions such as Everwood and You.

By the time the film would not have a launch date tentative.