Scarlett Johansson called Hulk “mutant”

These actors do not know about or in which films are working, as demonstrated by Scarlett Johansson by calling mutant Hulk.

It was obviously a small error / slipbut after participating in 7 movies in the Movie Universe of Marvel and in one of them is the absolute protagonist as it is Black Widow. Would have to ask Scarlett Johansson a bit more strictness to speak of a character as important to comics as it is Hulk.

In an interview, the actress Scarlett Johansson he spoke about one of the most important moments of the UCMwhen the Avengers gather in a circle during the Battle of New York. When describing the scene, she revealed: “None of us knew if this movie was going to work. It seemed like a crazy”. He went further and explained: “There’s a norse God, is the character of Tony Stark, the billionaire playboy, and then there is a scientific mutant that has a problem of anger management”. He also spoke about the uncertainty of if The Avengers (2012) would be a success, and said: “It seems that the people will love or it’s going to be a disaster.”

Bruce Banner is not a mutant from Marvel.

Scarlett Johansson is wrong. The mutants are characters that get their powers through genetics, specifically the X-Gene. The heroes most well-known are the X-Menthat have not appeared in the movies the Movie universe of Marvel. While Hulk he got his powers due to exposure to the gamma raysnot due to a gene. This means that it is not a mutant, but a character as Spider-Man or Captain America they get their powers from an external source.

This shows how little is taken seriously by the actors, the great sagas in which they are involved. For example, Gwyneth Paltrow I didn’t even know that Tom Holland it was Spider-Man. Although this may not be really bad, so as not to become obsessed with their characters and just make a performance consistent with what we told the directors, that are people that do have to be more in contact with the original material.

Scarlett Johansson will star in Black Widowthe new film Marvel which should be released the April 30, 2020. But because of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) probably change the date. While, we do not know what plans the study of film to Hulkbut it may be that what we see in the series Disney + starring Hulka (She-Hulk).

