Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and their best beauty looks at the BAFTA 2020

Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie lit up the red carpet of the BAFTA 2020 with their beauty looks, it is placed among the BEST of the awards! Here we tell you the secrets of his style for wear at the point, from the styling to the manicure!

Scarlett Johansson

The beauty look Scarlett Johansson it has been one of our favourites of the BAFTA 2020, because each detail is in its place and in harmony with your dress. Starting with the hair, she wears his chestnut brown with light blonde, wrapped in a chongo style roll cinnamon. Hairstyle slims your face and makes your neckline look even more hot.

Speaking of his makeup, we are loving the shadows, blush and lipstick pink with sparkles, which make match 100% with your dress. Eye, if you want to know how is that celeb looks a skin of porcelain, Czech here the makeup darlings of Scarlett Johansson.

And well, if you think that the nails it should also be roses, be stunned with the manicure black that contrasts with the tenderness of your look and gives you that punch rockstar that defines Scarlett Johansson.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson shared two aspects of his look beauty: the combo of shadow and pink lips and nails black. I love you! Your look it is more tender than that of Scarlett Johansson for your bob blonde, relaxed, with strands to the side, but not without that je ne sais quoi that radiates light, in conjunction with your purple dress of Dior with the neckline sexiest BAFTA 2020!