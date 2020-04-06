Scarlett Johansson had 3 different double while filming ‘Age of Ultron’

Most of the people will probably not be surprised that an actor Marvel has multiple double stunts. Working on Marvel movies is exhausting, mentally and physically, especially for a character as athletic and dynamic as the Black Widow.

However, Scarlett Johansson had up to three double when he was working on Avengers: Age of Ultron, at least in part by a reason very large (or small): I was pregnant at the time of the shot.

Scarlett Johansson sees triple

Scarlett Johansson | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / .

When did Avengers: Age of Ultron, which came out in 2015, Johansson was making his fourth film for Marvel, after having played Black Widow in Iron Man 2, The Avengers and Captain America: Winter Soldier. When he shot Ultron, was pregnant with their first child, a daughter named Rose.

As E! Online, this required a bit of work on additional equipment. As said by director Joss Whedon at that moment, “She’s not going to spend the whole movie carrying groceries. Do not cut any scene. We think: “What will work”. And what made it work, they hired three specialists. The e! The article did not identify the three specialists, but a back piece of Hollywood Reporter named one of the doubles of Johansson as Heidi Moneymaker. Yes, that is his real name. Her training as a gymnast is very useful.

“The mentality of an athlete is definitely good,” says Moneymaker. “I’ve had so many people that have approached me and told me:” I’m crazy, I’ll do anything! It could be a double or a double. “Those are the people that do not want to be near”.

Brie Larson also pays homage to its double

If the name of Moneymaker sounds familiar, it is not only because your name is unique. Johansson is not the only actress of Marvel to the fold; she has done the same by Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. Even though Larson intended to do some of his own stunts, he gave all the credit to Moneymaker and his other twin, Joanna Bennett, when Larson won the trophy for Best Fight at the MTV Movie Awards last year.

“These are the women who trained me and were also double for Captain Marvel. Could not have done this film without them. Are really the basis of who she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel, ” said Larson.

Moneymaker also spoke, saying: “As girls, we wanted to be like Lara Croft and G. I. Jane, so it’s a real honor to be a part of this character and, hopefully, to convey something of that inspiration and strength that these women iconic brought us “

For the stars of Marvel, it takes more than double stunts

Working for Marvel is a serious issue that the major stars have more than two or three women of risk, they have a coach that keeps them disciplined and in shape, aggressively, so some of the fans observed.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the coach Johansson is Eric Johnson, who said the actress was a quick study, perhaps too quick. “On the road (during a rock climbing with rope), I knelt in the face and gave me a beautiful nose bloodied: I was celebrating and I am fighting back tears, shedding blood,” he says, jokingly, “she is dangerous even when you are not dressed in the costume of the Black Widow!

The coaches can do wonders for the actors that the viewers do not normally associate with being cut and muscular. One of them is Kumail Nanjiani, star of The Big Sick, which stars The Eternals of Marvel, which will go on sale at the end of this year. He surprised the fans with his pose of “after”, writing on the social networks: “I would Not have been able to do this if I had not had a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid by the largest study in the world.” I am pleased to see me as well, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time “.