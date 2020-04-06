Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and actresses nominated that more gave what to talk about

RENÉE ZELLWEGER IN THE OSCAR

Reasons why you need to have in the look: his big return to the big screen

After 16 years of absence in the mecca of cinema, the actress Renée Zellweger we stole the hearts thanks to its interpretation as a ‘Bridget Jones’ came back with a paper challenging: to interpret the life and work of Judy Garland (mother of Liza Minnelli). His emotional performance has made it win the SAG and the Golden Globe, for what is becoming one of the favorites to win in the Oscar 2020.

GLAM FACT: Did you know that… Renée did not use a back-up singer to interpret the songs of Judy? She same the sang! For the magazine Deadline, the actress revealed how it was the theme of the musical arrangements for that not affected her performance: “She [Judy] he preferred to lose the keys to the agreement in their subsequent actions. It was also a guide for us in terms of the choices of songs that we made. And more low for me where my voice sits naturally”.

Share this celebration of the legacy of Judy Garland will be one of the greatest blessings of my life” — Renee Zellweger in his speech during the SAG Awards

MARGOT ROBBIE AT THE OSCARS

Reasons why you need to have in the look: your honesty and metamorphosis

The multi-faceted actress Margot Robbie australian has shown us that he can act in all kinds of films, from his fun role as ‘Harley Quinn’ in Suicide Squad as you become physically full for ‘Bombshell’, the tape which is also nominated in these awards Oscar 2020. She lived the same effect Scarlett but at the BAFTA awards this year, but even though I managed to win, he spoke openly of how they felt before the recognition of his talent by the major institutions of cinema and the people, triggering the opening of the ‘imposter syndrome’ which mentions that he suffers and that has made them feel vulnerable in the public eye.