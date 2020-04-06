Scarlett Johansson, the actress who steals sighs in every one of its protagonist: PHOTOS

Scarlett Johansson it has become one of the actresses most sought after in the industry seventh art.

Even during their participation in the Movie universe of Marvel its been rumored that the character of “Black Widow“played by Scarlett, was a “skrull“, characters that change their appearance.

From the beginning of her career, the actress of 35 years got used to their followers has to show radicals changes look to give life to the characters he plays.

The next Sunday, Scarlett Johansson you could win two Oscar Awards because that is nominated in the category of Best Actress by “Story of a marriage” and in the category of Best supporting Actress for “Jojo rabbit”.

By: Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

iorm