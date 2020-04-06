Selena Gomez discusses the release of the song, and shows to donate to the fight against the coronavirus – Who”

+



Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Selena Gomez published a text, on Instagram, on Monday (6) in order to justify the release of the track Boyfriend in the middle of the multi-coronavirus. In the past few weeks, she loved the two pictures of Justin Bieber and showed off the song of The Weekend in your playlists, both of your ex. Boyfriend it will be released next Thursday (9th).

“Many of you know, I’m excited for the release of a song called ‘boyfriend’. It’s a happy music, about to fall down, to come back in the fall in love time and time again, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone but yourself to be happy. Written long before the current economic crisis, but in the context of today, I would like to make it clear that it’s a boyfriend, it’s not even close to the top of my list of priorities. As well as the rest of the world, and I am praying for the safety and recovery during a pandemic,” she said.

The singer is also going to use it for the dissemination of the range, to help in the fight against the Covid-19. “For the sake of it, I’m going to give it to the bottom of The Plus-1 Covid 19th, and donate $ 1 for every order on my official online store from today,” he said to her.

The explanation from Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

