Selena Gomez is said to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder | The Music Journal Brazil

The singer Selena Gomezof 27 years oldhas revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disordera mental health condition in which people experience episodes of highs and lows, along with the depression. She was diagnosed at the McLean Hospitalone of the best mental institutions in the US.

“I was one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the united states, Mc Lean Hospital, and explained to him that, after years and years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bi-polar”said Selena Gomez, hitmaker the No You To Love Mein an interview with the Miley Cyrus in his live The Bright-Minded last Friday (the 4th).

Gomez also told reporters that the past year has not been easy for her in this matter; “In the past year, I have suffered mentally and emotionally, and she couldn’t be followed”she said. “I wasn’t able to keep a smile and keep things up to standard. It seemed that all of my pain and my anxiety took hold of me, all at once, and it was one of the most frightening of my life.”

And it turned out to get a diagnosis: “As soon as I received this information, and, in fact, I felt equal dread and relief. Obviously terrified, because the veil has been lifted, but relieved to know the reason for which he had suffered from for so many years with depression and anxiety.“ he said.