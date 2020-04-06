Selena Gomez revealed that she had bipolar disorder: “At the scares me the most”

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
14


Selena Gomez revealed that she had bipolar disorder: “At the scares me the most”

FOTO: Divulgao

The singer-and-actress Selena Gomez, said he had bipolar disorder, on Friday (3). The united states has talked about diagnstico in the program, the online the Miley Cyrus, “Bright-Minded”.

“I had the knowledge that I had problems with a number of depresses and anxiety for so many years,” said Gomez.

“I was one of the best hospitals in psiquitricos in the United States, McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years and years of going through many different things, I realized that I was bi-polar.”

The conversation between the two singers, which was accompanied live by some 180 thousand people in profile on Instagram of Cyrus.

“Then, when you get more information is, in fact, it has helped me. The freaks me out the most since I found out about it,” said Gomez.

For a comment on the page you must be logged in. This space is intended to promote a debate on the subject matter in the field. Comments with a tone which is offensive, prejudiced, and that that breach the ethics and morals that may be under-reported, leading even to the loss of the account. Please read the terms of use and to participate in a responsible way.

All comments are the sole responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the opinions of this website.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here