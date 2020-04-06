Selena Gomez will launch “Rare (Deluxe)” three more songs, and announced a donation to the fight against the coronavirus

Selena Gomez has announced the release of a deluxe edition of the album is “Rare” for this coming Thursday (9/4). The album will have three new songs, “Boyfriend”, “She”, and “Mercy”, and a portion of the revenue raised in sales at the official online store of the Better – will be donated to the fight against the coronavirus. In the context of the tv is already on pre-save. Click here!

Check out the open letter released by the singer:

“A lot of you guys know how excited I was to release a song called ‘Boyfriend’. It is a happy music about to collapse and rebuild itself again and again in god’s love, but it’s also about knowing that you don’t need anyone but yourself to be happy.

We wrote this well before the current economic crisis, but in the context of today, I want to make it clear that the ‘Boyfriend’, it’s not even close to the top of my list of priorities. As for the rest of the world, and I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during a pandemic.

Because of this, I’m going to donate personally to the Fund for the Recovery of the COVID-19, and will donate also,$ 1 from every sale on my official store right now. Rare (Deluxe room) with a ‘Boyfriend’, is out on the 9th of April