¡Shocking! Kylie Jenner reveals how many children he wants to have in the future

Kylie Jenner apparently wants to follow the example of their parents and form one great family. The young magnate of makeup recently revealed how many children dream of owning and are more than her sister Kim Kardashian.

During a conversation through an Instagram Live with your best friend Stassie Karanikolaou for your #DoYourPartChallenge, the socialite of 22 years, confessed that he wanted to raise at least six brothers and sisters to accompany their eldest of two years, Stormi Webster.

“I don’t want another baby at this time. I want seven children, in the future, but not this time” he said, according to published Just Jared.

Also, Kylie emphasized in the direct that “(pregnancy) is something serious and it is difficult. I’m still not ready for that“.

Kylie Jenner and her adorable relationship with Stormi

Jenner has been demonstrated in various opportunities to feel an immense love for his eldest daughter that, while you still do not have brothers, it is their center of attention.

The small Stormi it is pampered by his mother with expensive toys, luxurious rides and the most amazing gifts you can give. In addition, constantly dress in attire identical, publishes postcards of the girl in social networking and share many activities together to prove how united they are. We even launched a makeup collection in honor of their daughter!

Similarly, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics remains on good terms with the father of the darling, Travis Scott, and enjoy events together although they are apart all for the sake of it.

A few days ago, the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner proved once more that enjoy every stage of motherhood by sharing on Instagram a sweet image Stormi in a bathtub full of foam.

“This photo makes me happy“he wrote in the description of the publication.