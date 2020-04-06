Sony will postpone the launch of Morbius, Ghostbusters – Beyond-Uncharted & more

The other studio is biting the proverbial dust of the coronavirus, now that Sony Pictures has announced that it defer the release of five major films of the events, including the highly anticipated Ghostbusters – More-In Addition Tothe second part of the Marvel Universe from Sony Morbiusthe following Peter Rabbit and there’s a lot of time in the development of Whitein accordance with the And.

In addition to the major projects that have had release dates set, and Sony was late to the premiere of the tragedy of the Second World War, the Greyhound, is written and directed by Tom Hanks, the film of Kevin Hart, Fatherhood, and the unknown future of the project in the Marvel universe.

Greyhound – unspecified

Fatherhood – moved to 15/01/2021 to 23/10/2020

Peter Rabbit # 2: The Fugitive – moved to 07/08/2020 to 15/01/2021

Ghostbusters: the Most In – moved from the 10/07/2020 to 05/03/2021

Morbius – the moved 31/07/2020 to 19/03/2021

White – moved to 05/03/2021, to 8/10/2021

The design is Unknown to the Marvel comics – indefinite

The list of films to be part of a growing list of projects that suffer delays due to the global pandemic of the COVID-19, are movies currently in production, such as The Batman or The Matrix 4or the movies that were very, very close to its debut in theaters, including A Quiet Place, Part II, Mulan and The New Mutants.