Symptoms of coronavirus, But it says that the outbreak shows weakness of the economy

The environmental activist Greta Thunberg said today (4) that there are lessons from that period, where the coronavirus has held back mankind. “The lesson is that we must and can do something about the crisis. This pandemic is a tragedy, and it is costing lives. We’ve got to do all that is possible. We need to spread the information of the experts and to act in a responsible way.”

She said this during a live Instagram of being interviewed by Abel Rodrigues, an activist of the brazilian organization, founded by a girl in the area on the Fridays For the Future. But I was in a room lent to Stockholm, capital of Sweden, in which it is to be living by herself, after all, are said to display the symptoms and isolated himself from his family since he has come in for a tour of Central and eastern Europe. His father, who accompanied him on the tour, they also had a table virótico. “Do I have mild symptoms, but I just can’t take the test because here in Sweden, only in cases of emergency take the exam,” said the teenager, 17-year-old.

“This is a pandemic that is teaching us how to deal with the other pandemics, and other crises in the future. Every crisis is an economic crisis. This showed how the economy could break down in a matter of weeks. The economy is not resilient, it does not serve the world,” said Greta in the interview.

But he was chosen as person of the year 2019 at the latest, by the american magazine “the Time” after the beginning of the previous year, with a group of five students go on strike every Friday, and a sit-in protest on the steps of the Swedish parliament. The movement took on a size in Europe, and later on in the world, But she played a leading role in the summit for climate organised by the united nations.

She also said that the group is changing at the moment, doing more activism in the digital, due to the need of the detachment to the digital world. “This time it’s going to affect the rest of our lives. We have to stick together, working for the world wide web.”

But he took the opportunity to criticize the brazilian government. “I’m all right up to date in the Brazilian time, and I know that the government there is failing as it failed, in the climate-related emergencies,” he said, prior to his or her dog barking during a live.

At the end of the broadcast, Abel Rodrigues read out an open letter to the Fridays For the Future of Brazil, in which he called for the resignation of the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro (non-party) and don’t have the dignity to act on the climate crisis and the pandemic. The president of the brazilian called him But the “pirralha” in the past year.