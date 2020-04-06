Take care, Netflix and more! Quibi’s debut in the us and Canada as a new option for streaming vdeos

A new competitor to Netflix is just the first on the market – and we’re talking about Quibi, it is proposed to provide videos up to 10 minutes long. or in the least, handing out new episodes every day, so the series of presents in the book. The idea is to work with the content of the shorter-term part of the strategy to be better integrated into the daily lives of its users. In the united states and Canada, in markets where service is available, it costs the same US$ 7.99 (~R$ 41)offering a more affordable US$ 4.99 (~$26) ad.

The company allows users to try the service for 90 consecutive days prior to the start of the charging of the monthly fee. Currently, there are no plans for the debut of the 175 series, at least to 8,500 episodes of the first of the year. Among the videos offered on you can also check out movies, delivered to you in the chapters, as well as a reality tv show. Many celebrities, such as Steven Spielberg, Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Reesee Whitherspoon, are involved in the project. Interestingly enough, the company’s CEO, Meg Whitman, will not be considered Quibi, a rival to Netflix, but YouTube and Instagram, which offer movies of a shorter duration.