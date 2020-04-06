Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie… women are leading the festival

Directors and actresses will shine in the The Sundance Film Festival this year from Thursday, in a moment in which the lack of diversity among the nominees has been in the focus of the awards season of Hollywood.

Women headed 44% of the 118 feature-length films that will be exhibited at the festival of 10 days which is held in the ski resort of Park City, Utah. Minorities have been targeted by 34%, and principals identified as LGBTQ, 15%.

Last year, the women directed the 40% of the official selection at Sundance.

At the Academy awards on the 9th of February, no director is competing for an Oscar and the stories of men or they dominate the nominations of best film.

“It’s part of a trend at Sundance,” said Brent Lang, executive editor of film and media in the magazine “Variety”.

“During the last decade, the festival made a real contribution to giving a platform to the filmmakers, for filmmakers under-represented of all kinds, and I think that this is a continuation of that effort,” he added.

Sundance, the largest showcase american independent cinema, will begin with the documentary Netflix the director, Emmy-winning Lana Wilson “Taylor Swift: Miss American“that, according to the streaming service provides a “look raw and emotionally revealing” of the pop star.

The organizers of the festival founded by actor Robert Redford they say that they received a record 15 thousand 100 movies this year.

Angelina Jolie stars in the film “child come Away”, which explores the stories of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland; Olivia Colman plays a daughter who tries to take care of his elderly father in “The Father”, and Carey Mulligan is a woman who seeks revenge after a tragic event in “Promising Young Woman”.

Elisabeth Moss interprets the author of horror Shirley Jackson “Shirley”, Ethan Hawke the protagonist, the inventor, Serbian-american Nikola Tesla in “Tesla”, and Benedict Cumberbatch is a spy of the Second World War, in “Ironbark”.

