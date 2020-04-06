That many were waiting for! Or do you not? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together again What will you tell Aniston?

The media spectacle this last time have had very good material to write in their editions, especially with the latest news that has reached the ears of many and that now we will tell you and that is sure to leave you with your mouth open: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back together.

Brad, who was married several years with Angelina, and who in the midst of their relationship grew up together six children, has given the surprise that he will be back with his ex-wife.

Despite the fact that your marriage seemed to work quite well, the thing did not work and between the two decided to end their relationship for some of the problems that were presenting.

This important decision taken by the actors was the best thing for maintaining a good link, especially for the children that they had in common.

But now, the former husband and wife have returned to give the note in the media, because according to the information given by the magazine Vogue, Pitt and Jolie has decided to meet again but with the goal of doing a collaboration together for the creation of a rosé wine.

The reason why the two decided to create a new business together, it is precisely because of their children, so that in the future they have a heritage that will help them economically, or as a family business even though they are separated.

And not just released to the market a wine either, Brad and Angelina will also offer a champagne pink. Both have a cellar French: Chateau Miraval, with his business partner Marc Perrin.