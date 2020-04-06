The confession more sincere of Kylie Jenner on maternity

“Eventually I would like to have seven children, but not right now,” he admitted in a conversation with your best friend Stassie Karanikolaou in a live Instagram. “Pregnancy is no joke, it is something very serious and very hard, and now I am not prepared to go through it.”

Not too surprising that Kylie, 22 years, you see living a day in a house full of childrenin view of that she grew up with her sister Kendall in a home very similar: the part of his mother, Kris Jennerhas three older step-sisters and a half brother –Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob– along with those who grew up under the same roof and before she was born, your parent, Caitlyn Jenner, had already had four children -Burt, Brandon, Brody and Casey.