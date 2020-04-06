The confession more sincere of Kylie Jenner on maternity











The young entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has made it clear that his little Stormi, 2 years, will not be an only child forever, and that in the future we would like to give you several brothers and sisters, but for now can’t give a concrete date on when it will be encouraged to return to be a mom.

‘Eventually I would like to have seven children, but not right now’, he admitted in a conversation with your best friend Stassie Karanikolaou in a live Instagram. ‘Pregnancy is no joke, it is something very serious and very hard, and now I am not prepared to go through it.’

Not too surprising that Kylie, 22 years, you see living a day in a house full of childrenin view of that she grew up with her sister Kendall in a home very similar: the part of his mother, Kris Jennerhas three older step-sisters and a half brother –Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob– along with those who grew up under the same roof and before she was born, your parent, Caitlyn Jenner, had already had four children -Burt, Brandon, Brody and Casey.

Of time, her sisters Kourtney and Kim are the only ones that have been encouraged to form large families with three and four children respectively. In the case of the wife of Kanye West, she has made it clear that plant and that the possibility of going on to the fifth child has been ditched completely after being forced to face the period of isolation with so many children.

