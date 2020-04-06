The crush of Rosalia could be Kylie Jenner this Valentine’s day | INSTAGRAM

The famous singer Rosalia is one of the celebrities most popular and is on everyone’s lips, and for a change has become a topic of conversation on twitter, as announced that is not ready for this February 14, so don’t know if to give him something for being a Valentine to your crush.

But the main question that was generated was Who is the crush of Rosalia?.

“Another year without finding the love of my life”, commented a user accompanied by a video of Rosalia with a funny looking filter that the show crying, Rosalía shared it in his official account, making reference to the fact that it has not been concretrado nothing in your love life.

It seems that Rosalie if you have someone on the look, however has not achieved anything, but what’s more interesting is who could be your crush, so many users began to call themselves as the crush of the singer, however what is more likely is that the other famous.

But I’ll send something to my crush or not???? — R o S A L I A (@rosalia)

Even some users wondered if your crush is a woman or a man, for, as has been seen with Kylie Jenner think that anyone could fall in love with a woman as beautiful, even some internet users confessed that they like the 2 famous.

Recently, the Spanish announced their new single, which contains traditional tangos, the appointed “Swear what,” a song in prison-produced by her and The Gincho in the who swears that the “endeavor everything”, his “bag of Gucci, diamonds and ivory”, to take your “child”.

We may recall that in the iconic party Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner that took place on the 1st of February I saw the two celebrities together, for a side, Christina Aguilera and, on the other Rosalia, apparently they even met for the first time in an awards ceremony, and since then, their paths joined.

In his most recent album, the artist returns to flamenco’s more pure in a topic in which he speaks of a love broken by the imprisonment of their partner: “I Swear that, I swear, I swear, I swear that the time that you’re inside me you’ll wait”.