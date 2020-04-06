The gesture of the daughter of Kim Kardashian to protect her family from coronavirus

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian he shared on his Twitter account of a news story that has shocked his followers, as he made a prediction about the coronavirus.

In one of his publications. Kim showed the part of a book of Sylvia Brown an american writer who worked as a clairvoyant and trance medium: “by Around 2020, a severe pneumonia as a disease will spread all over the world, attacking the lungs and bronchi and to resist all known treatments,” said the text.

“Almost more unnerving that the disease in itself will be the fact that you suddenly will disappear as quickly as it came, will attack again after ten years and then disappear completely,” says the image,” concludes the part underlined.