The globe will show the film, the Wife of a make-believe Session in the Afternoon

The film the Wife of make-believe will be shown during the Afternoon Session of today.

In the Afternoon Session of Wednesday’s (01) march of the TV Globo you will then view the film, the Wife of make-believe, which is considered as one of the long runs more out of the emotions of the viewers. With an original duration of 1 hour and 57 minutes, the radio station you want to leave the audience finished up with this brilliant story.

+Relapse? Selena Gomez like a photo of Justin Bieber, shares, web, and Marina Ruy Barbosa is a fire, “we need to talk?”

+Grief: “the Madonna has lost unfortunately the victim of a Covid-19, regrets, tragedy, and gives her a last good-bye, “my heart is with him.”

The afternoon session of the world has a beginning in the 15th hour and it’s going to bring you to the film in direction of Dennis Dugan, and gives us the cast of characters: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker and Bailee Madison. The film is a romantic comedy and it promises to have the fun of bringing the excitement to all the viewers of the events that you will face during your play on Session in The Afternoon.

A SUMMARY OF THE FILM, THE WIFE OF MAKE-BELIEVE:

In the Wife of make-believe, Adam Sandlerfaz for the role of Danny, a plastic surgeon and the bride on the day of the wedding. As afogava his sorrows in a bar, the doctor discovers that a wedding ring and it’s a sad story, are allies that are perfect for winning over the girls.

After a few years of hype, and a lot of women, and the doctor meets Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) at a party, and without his false alliance. After a night of love, a stunning girl in your mid-20s do you think the o-ring on the clothing of the surgeon, you will need to rely on the help of his assistant, Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), you can go for a scoundrel, and to win the heart of Palmer.

In the confusion that is installed with the Daughter and pretending to be his ex-wife, including his sons, for you belong to the family of Danny. The plot also involves the participation of Nicole Kidman and Dave Matthews, lead singer of the Dave Matthews Band, as they take part in the lie, leaving you with the much more complex and fun.

THE TRAILER FOR THE FILM: