The incredible gym home where they train the Kardashian during the quarantine

During this quarantine by the coronavirus Covid-19, the celebrities have followed the advice of the authorities.

A few have stayed at home, or better said in their mansions, like that of Kylie Jenner and her sisters.

The youngest in the family Kardashian, also the richest, it has remained next to her daughter Stormi.

Together have been enjoying these days at home, watching tv, playing and hasn’t stopped exercising.

So he proved with a photo in their stories of Instagram of your amazing gym home, equipped with the most modern equipment.

With this, the tycoon of the makeup made it clear that it has everything you need at home to be able to survive the quarantine.

Kylie Jenner had already given signals that is a fan of staying in shape, like its other sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian founded the page Poosh focused on a healthy life style, nutritious foods, ways to exercise at home or in a professional site and things like that. Khloé has his own tv show where she helps people to lose weight and lead a healthier life.

Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the family, has also been seen attending various kinds of aerobics and other exercises such as pilates and yoga.

Khloé Kardashian

The eldest sister of the Kardashian is one of the that has fully embraced the gym. Through social networks has allowed them to see what are their routines, and the modest space in which to get in shape.

We recommend in the video