The media today can be doing a cardinal sin: giving voice to the generators are online – 06/04/2020 – Luiz Felipe Pondé

I would imagine that the generation that lived through the Spanish flu, far worse than this, he had one advantage over us: what the world was silent. Less tirade, unless the prophecies are supposedly in science, fewer than the numbers of the dead were thrown in our faces every single day. And what’s that?

It is also common to say, however, that the media thrives on the blood. The sentence in question chills us to the colleagues who see themselves as the armed wing of the information and for the good of all.

The epidemic has, over the legacy of an interesting phenomenon, perhaps, in part, as a result of creating a front against the irresponsible actions of the president of the Republic. On the other hand, I’ve had a chance to say, ” a lot of people have an enjoyment with the end of the world, to see others afraid of him.

I am afraid that it is time for us to do a reflection on the risk of the media is to embark on a polarization-so typical of our era, and that is the policy, however. If, on the one hand, the lack of jair bolsonaro is a striking, and by no means is the truth is on the side of the hysteria it generated in the us. Don’t we need to give space to the uses in those days, and it will never be a little repeat of that high. People who tell you that you will die in the millions, or that, in 2020 it will be all locked up in the house, they should not get out of their hole, even if it is millions of people.

We are aware of the value of the pedagogical, and the political fear. The history of florence Machiavelli (1469-1527) once said in his “The Prince,” fear is a powerful tool in the management of people, as it is the fashion to say it.

Many would argue that the food and the fear can help people to adhere to the insulation. True to a large extent. But, as I have said the very ideal for business travelers, only the fear, or the fear of the other, it tends to despair of the people, and for the shot to backfire.

Never, in recent times, the responsibility of the media professional, it was so great. We must isolate the virus from the hysteria alarming. And that, unfortunately, there does not seem to be happening. Of course, we’re not talking about all of the vehicles of all employees.

But, there is an urgent need the necessity of the horror of it does not become, in the discretion of the combat, the lack of presidential or of hearing, much less for the clicks or the like. If the power of social media you can follow in their millions to anyone, it should be noted that several million will follow, jair bolsonaro, and not for what the deem to be the “wise men” in the fight against the epidemic. Quantity has never been synonymous with the truth.

Science is A slow, formal, businesslike, and that, for Descartes, (1596-1650) was a sign of humility. Its temporality is not like the wrath of the batter on the grids. Their demands do not go in the direction of the anxiety of our times. His answers are not always so obvious. His message is, at times, seems like something for the elite: only for a few, it’s not always easy to understand, and many times, it falls far short of the needs of the many to be a guru to follow.

The media today can be doing a cardinal sin: giving voice to the generators that are online. Of these, you probably will earn a lot of money in the near future, they were selling panic, and feeding of the insurance companies a little cautious.

Like this one The sheet it has well been demonstrated, it is essential to tell those people that we know very little with certainty of the fact on the mortality or behavior of the epidemiological surveillance of the disease. That said, in other words, we need to take time to get to know this distinguished stranger. This is calculated on top of the deaths, the first of them, the fear of combat and fear, and care, so as not to kill the economy.

The scientific debates have never been made so quickly. The scientific community needs to resist the temptation that a few years ago it fell on the judiciary: to enjoy the bright lights of fame and fortune. It is clear that this judgment does not apply to the whole of the scientific community, as well as it does not apply to the whole of the community of journalists, as well as it ever has been applied to the whole of the judiciary.

We are not to give ear to those who amass millions of followers, selling out the story, sort of like a Greta Thunberg worse.

What we learned from that is valid in the continuous replay of the numbers of the dead? Nothing. Why drown all the people in despair? Simple: it is coming to the market, to the horror of the disease.