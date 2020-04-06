The ministry of Culture south korea shares a Challenge to Stay in the Home of the singer’s V, BTS

A profile on the social media The ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea share this past Monday, the #DesafioFiqueEmCasasubmitted by the singer’s Kim Taehyunghe was a member of the BTSa group of world-wide success. The best thing I can do, also known by his stage name Vthere were posted on the social network, a movie in which he appears dancing in front of the tv. The legend V is recommended for the fans of the converarem the TV when I feel bored with it. Then, he used the hashtag of the challenge.

Challenge #FiqueEmCasa, was released by the Rating!”, he started to say in the post, the ministry, and by using an emoji of a heart, in purple, the symbol of the BTS and armys (as the fans are called). “How are you taking advantage of the ‘stay at home’?”, he spoke about the organ of the south Korean government in the aftermath.

“The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has brought in a wide variety of content. Torcemos this wise guidance to get into the house!”, he said: “by using the hashtags #DesafioFiqueEmCasa #Taehyung and V, and the promotion of the official website of the folder, which contains information on measures taken to deal with the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In the video, the one that Taehyung watched is a version of the “Retro ’50s Prom-Style song “Closer” from the Chainsmokers, with the Halsey made by the group Postmodern Jukebox, with Kenton Chen.

A message of support to fans during the quarantine

Recently, the idols of the BTS — MA, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — engraved with a message of hope and courage to all the armys at the request of the Academy of Nursing of the armed forces of South Korea.

“We would like to thank all the nurses, doctors, and all of the fight against the virus to protect the safety and lives of the population,” said J-Hope.

Soon after, it was time for the speech of the member the oldest to the staff: “We have realized more than ever how much of our daily lives is significant. When you’re on stage facing empty seats in the plateria, we come to realize just how much he was treasured every moment with you.”

Record-breaking and global success

The last release of pb’s was the album “Map the soul”: 7,” in the day of 21 of February of this year, with the title track and “ON”. In a short time, and broke records along the way. It was the first album by a group in asia to occupy the first place in all the charts of the five largest music markets in the world: the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

Idols BTS V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, rmvb, Jimin and J-Hope Photo: Handout / BigHit Entertainment

The disc also reached the top of the album chart on the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth time, the fourth place in the ranking of the songs in the Hot 100, and also in the Charts, and gained so high a position, for a group of K-pop, and even entered the chart with two other songs on the album. It was something unheard of to also win three of the tracks from the one and only time in the hotly-contested list.

The MV for the lead track ON broke the world record in his debut on YouTube on February 28, with 1. 5 million fans with him in a first-hand view of it on the internet. In addition, after the 65-minute release, the video surpassed 10 million views, making it the one to post it on YouTube to reach the milestone in a shorter time period.

The group recently participated in the special “HomeFest” James Corden, who invited the stars of global’s present moments. Check out the performance of the BTS on the hit song “the Boy with the luv”, passed by the us: