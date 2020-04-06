The new collection of Thidols would like to thank the heroes of the Covid, 19th -, and the help of the Red Cross

The startup in fashion, the impact of Thidols is used to pay homage to the idols of the society. After the collection of the tribute to figures such as Greta Thunberg, arrived on Thursday morning with a new crop of t-shirts, which pays homage to the heroes who are to fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19). 20% of the profits of the series shall be allocated to the International Red Cross.

The medical staff, the workers from the chains of food and grocery, scientists looking for a cure, the leaders of the world who make difficult decisions every day, all the neighbors that help the most vulnerable, all of which are located in the house or all those who are not able to do this because they have to work with are the representatives of the new collection of Thidols. It is also possible to customize the t-shirt with a picture of a loved one.

The t-shirts are available with two designs: one in a white t-shirt with a picture, and the other in a t-shirt in black with the lettering. Each t-shirt will be the cost-per-unit-of-24,90€, or you can purchase the set (t-shirt, a white t-shirt and a black are in the same group for the idols), for 44,90 euros.

Thidols. Wear the jersey in the name of a document

The parts of the Thidols comply with the standards of sustainability and fair-trade t-shirts are made of 100% cotton, organic ink used for the transfers are made only on the basis of water-with no chemicals, and are certified to the environment. Our suppliers are Portuguese.

“It never is the mission of the Thidols it made so much sense, such as in the context of the current situation, in which there is a responsibility and a spirit of sacrifice for the collective to catch the new coronavirus, making the rise, and with it, new heroes,” says Martha, the Old, the founder of the Thidols, stated in a press release.

