The people infected by the new coronavirus

The british singer, Marianne Faithfull, 73, has joined the list of personalities from politics, the arts, and sports, are infected with the new coronavirus, which is in four days, and resulted in the death of the mother of american Ellis Marsalis.

– Players

The icon of the 1960s, Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London after testing positive for the new coronavirus, announced on Saturday his agency, according to which his state is stable, and it responds well to the treatment.

On Wednesday, Ellis Marsalis, the patriarch of the family, of the great names in jazz, died as a result of the Covid-19, at 85 years of age.

You also have died of the disease on the 24th of march, a saxophone player from cameroon, Manu Dibango, 86, and the legend of afrojazz and play, with american Terrence McNally, 81.

The tenor español Plácido Domingo, 79, left her on the 30th of march, in the hospital, in the mexican where he was admitted to the hospital due to an illness. The ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to prison for sexual assault and rape, it is a carrier of the virus, according to the american press.

The american actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, have been the first celebrity in Hollywood to become infected. On the 16th of march, received him from the hospital to the australian, where they were cared for.

British actor Idris Elba announced on the 16th of march, I tested positive, and then, five days later, the young canadian singer Lenni-Kim.

The French singers Patrick Bruel and CharlElie Couture, was announced last Thursday it has been recovered.

– Public

The british premier, Boris Johnson, has also contracted the disease, and, on Friday, announced an extension of its quarantine in Downing Street, because it still had the same symptoms.

The heir to the british crown, prince Charles, 71, and prince Albert II, head of State of the Monaco grand prix, has tested positive and completed her quarantine with no problem.

It also contracted the virus, the vice-president of the government of spain, Carmen Calvo, who had been the high, and Centrally By the wife of the head of the government, and Pedro Sanchez.

The negotiator-in-chief of the European Union the Brexit, Michel Barnier, 69, announced his infection on the 19th of march.

The former president of Congo-Brazzaville, Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango, died on Monday in France, at the age of 81 years, and the ex-prime minister and a key figure in the right of the French, Patrick Devedjian, on the morning of the 29th of march, both the victims of the Covid-19.

In Israel, the minister of Health, Yaakov Litzman, also tested positive last Thursday, which led them to premier Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of a quarantine to prevent such a breach.

The premier of Canada, Justin Trudeau, his wife also tested positive, it is cut off from the 13th of march.

The former president of finland and winner of the Nobel Peace prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari, 82, is the bearer of the new coronavirus.

A militant environmentalist, the Swedish Greta Thunberg stated that it might be infected and put into quarantine.

The governments of several countries, including Brazil, have one or more of its members to become infected.

– Sport –

The ex-Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, died on the 21st of march, three days after being admitted to the hospital because of the disease.

The players of the Juventus side that tested positive, among them, the French of Blaise Matuidi and the argentina striker Paulo Dybala.

The former defender of ac Milan, Paolo Maldini and his son, Daniel, a striker from the same club, has also been affected.

In England, the manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has cured herself of the disease.

The ex-goalkeeper of the selection of the Turkish Rüstü Reçber has been admitted to the hospital on the 28th of march, and it was also infected with Fatih Terim, coach of Galatasaray.

At least 15 players in the NBA have contracted the new coronavirus, including the star of Brooklyn’s Kevin Garnett.