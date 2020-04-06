The queen of the clan Kardashian has her princess, Kylie Jenner. I see why!

The socialite loves to be the mother of his small daughter, Stormi Webster, the fruit of his relationship with the singer Travis Scott, who finished in 2019. In a Live on Instagram, Kylie confessed one of his greatest desires in life, and you will be amazed.

All the sisters of the clan Kardashian-Jenner have a number of things that make them special and different among them. For example, Kim loves being the center of attention, while it could be said that Kourtney is quite the opposite. Also, Kylie Jenner has something that distinguishes it from the rest of your family. What’s it about?

Related News

As well as his mother, who had six sons, the designer and model dreams of having many siblings to Stormi.

Even, the entrepreneur he confessed that his desire is to overcome his mother. Will you be able to do it? What is not a goal a little exaggerated? The important thing is that it seems to be pretty determined.

“Eventually I would like to have seven children, but not right now,” he revealed Kylie Jenner as I chatted on Instagram with your best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

The daughter of Kris Jenner know that this is not easy, so she said: “pregnancy is no joke, it is something very serious and very hard.

Despite his goal, the former spouse of Travis Scott understand that now is not the time to have another baby. I’m not ready to go back to go through with it, he said. Any way, it is still very young to do so. Will he be able to overcome the record of his mother? We’ll see.