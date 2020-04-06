The revolution is silent, and it is in the house. It calls itself a future and, maybe, distance – Paula Lamb

Many of the inventions which has prompted the twenty-first century – one in which (you think?) we had thought that we were going to ride in flying cars, or that the world was going to end up with. The world hasn’t ended, but it closed for refurbishment, such as that of Santa Engracia. The trends are clear, and represent them in the claims as such) that is required to live a life with more meaning, relevance, and empathy, and less of the arrogance, haste or superficiality.

Tentatively, we began to take notice of the signs: after all, we can even do it on television without make-up, and the tools of the corporate is sufficient to show the opinion of the experts, and the radio does not need to produce plastifica what is the most natural form of the word, and the relation that it establishes with the audience. Even though we do not want to pay for it (you can stop it from PDF’s…), we need to look in the newspapers and magazines to keep us informed of the situation. The instagram has become the thing for which it was created, to share a moment on the format of the image (insta + gram -), the famous ” face-washed, and the unknown in your pajamas, and at the same time, which happened to be the one on TV in real-time, multi-channel at the same time. There are no movie theaters, and the books don’t sell, we’ll buy less but spend more on online shopping.

The employer and the employee realize that you need to be confident that the organization will continue to work, and it is, after all, a lot of meetings that could have been an e-mail. However, many of these new tools, because they allow you to do more with less, and eliminate the tasks or the roles that were being handed out by the team. In the past, it tends to be exacerbated. Automated processes allow the individual to accumulate tasks, nullifying the predictions of the future of work, leaving it, however, to anticipate a future pandemic of unemployment if consumption stagnates, businesses are closing down doors, and others re-invent themselves and adopt the technology in order to survive. In the catering, tourism, and hospitality re-creation is not enough, transportation is also not in the culture, or are we talking about. Already, it was estimated that, over the next few years, it’s the equivalent of the population of the city of Lisbon and left it to get a job for the sake of the development of the technology. The instability is anterior to the virus, and it will only get worse because of the recession, I was about to come, when not only the economic, but also social, resulting from what will be our life after the Covid (we are social animals, there is nothing you can do). In the workplace, the rule has always been, adapt or die; those who resist it if it is obsolete, and that it is obsolete, that is, to replace it. Even though the Law is on the Job, they say, as the employer, to protect, mainly, the bad, the officials, the theme of which is the way most companies tend to focus on different functions in the same persons, with the theme of the crisis. It will make it worse because it will not be the key. The theme, as we know, this is the one that tells you that there is a line at the door to take their place. In the queue, it will thicken. It has also been noticed that we are able to work from home, and yes, it is more productive because it is more of a stand-alone, with no time lost in travelling is, the more structure and less distractions (even for those who have children in the home). The trend of the vineyard, and quietly taking care of many of us, we are more and more professionals are seeking flexibility in working from home. You may also want to remind you that this revolution is giving a new visibility to the work, and to the patients and to the more poorly paid than they are now, the most important ones. Simultaneously, it is never like today, have been so dependent on the one in CHARGE of that work, and that is a reflection of the application of our tax dollars, but also we have never relied on either of the others, that devalue, such as the cleaning of the streets, disinfect garbage cans, or those who, very often, stolen by loading casually in a button on the journalists and artists who continue to share their creations, that make our days better. Also, do you realize that the disciplines are the most devalued in the school and it is the most important, starting with the computer first to find out what you do and how you do, what apps or services you use), sport and the arts’it’s going to make a cartoon” is not enough), and, above all, the school tends to dismiss it: the creativity, the empathy, and the ability to be free, the same four walls. I’m sorry if I sound like the lyrical or philosophical, but, in addition to the door that we closed on the house, there is a world that opens up when the weather is that we’re left with it, just to think.