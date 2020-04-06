The Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey – All The Best Trivia!

Pixar has always been a wonderful source of entertainment for us, the fans of the film. It’s hard to find someone nowadays who doesn’t like at least one movie for the studio, after all, are the stories of some of our animations are very well done, and upon the Theory of the Security to be made, and the film’s producer, eventually gaining the attention of more. Even if you want to place a post on the Theory of the Pixar comment on the bottom that I can bring it as soon as possible. Well, I was recently cast in the new Pixar movie: Two Brothers: A Journey into the Fantastic, and that’s about it that we’re going to talk about today.

Posted on the 05 day of march, here in Brazil, we Two Brothers, attracted many people to the world of cinema, we bring you a whole new perspective on the movies that released in early November, after the setting of the magic seen in the film, it’s never been seen before.

What happens to Two Brothers on A Fantastic Journey?

The film takes place in a magic city, the suburban called the New Mushroomton, where are your people (really) elves, trolls, centaurs, mermaids, and gnomes, and unicorns are racoons and dragons for pets. The Two brothers of the elves, teen, Barley, and Ian Lightfoot, go on an adventure with the truck, to find out if your world has magic, so they had a meeting with his father, who died when they were very young.

The curiosity of the Two Brothers. (CONTAINS SPOILERS!)

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, two of the actors the world’s best known for his roles in the Marvel comics Universe (Spider-Man, and the Lord of the Stars, respectively), dubbed the stars of the film. Tom has dubbed Ian, as Chris gave a speech on the Barley.

Speaking of Tom Holland, this is the third film in which he has his friends to the cinemas, the other two being “A Spy for the Animal,” and “Dolittle”. The interesting thing is that this has all happened in such a short time of 4 months. Holland’s flying, one?

This is the first original movie from Pixar since The Good Dinosaur (2015), and to Live The Life is a Party (in 2017). Every Pixar movie since 2016, with the exception of the Coconut) is a sequence of one of its franchises previously existing, such as Looking for Dory (2016), Car 3 (2017) The Amazing 2 (2018), and Toy Story 4 (in 2019).

When a police officer, a Bronco that is chasing you, Ian, and Barley is the way to Ravens Point, we can see that a police car is actually a Ford Bronco.

During a scene at the very end of the movie, when the brothers go out on the street, the plants and the vegetation in the background look like a strong He, The Good Dinosaur.

The Burger of Shire, is a restaurant of fast food in the film, there is a sign saying “Now serving a second cup of coffee in the morning.” In the books, and the movies of The Lord of the Rings, and the second cup of coffee in the morning is a meal enjoyed by the Hobbits, who all live in the County.

The popular reference to “A113” is present in the film, as well as all of the films by Pixar. A call to the police, who come near to the end it says “113-in-progress”. A113 was the classroom used by John Lasseter, Tim Burton and Brad Bird at the Art Institute of California, and it appears that all of the films by Pixar.

The iconic truck, Pizza Planet, the Security appears on the scene, the toll-bridge troll.

The first Pixar movie without the involvement of John Lasseter , following his departure as chief executive officer of the entertainment areas of the Park.

In the film, Ian is preoccupied with her lessons at the driving school. Your character is just learning to drive it was also a reference to the first movie from Tom Holland, the Man-Spider. For those who don’t remember, Back at Home, he had a business, where is the Peter Parker of Holland, as I was learning to drive.

Because of the Coronavirús, the Two Brothers (who are playing) turned out to be cast in Disney’s+, streaming on the Series. It was the first time that this has happened to!

But hey, what do you think of this post? Comment below and don’t forget to send it to a friend! 😀