The Wizards of Waverly Place: 5 times Alex Russo in the represented

The “Wizards of Wavely Place”, he was one of a series of The Disney Channel it marked the beginning of a generation, and it’s one of the main protagonists, was no more and no less Selena Gomezthe actress has starred alongside other big artists such as David Henrie and The Jake T. Austin.

The series revolves around Alex and her brothers Justin and Max, who lived a normal life, but they were hiding that you were a witch-in-training. Who here doesn’t remember the Family’s Russian, isn’t he?

With a sense of longing to that time, the fans of the show have left in the name of the character “Alex Russo” in the trends topics on Twitter, referring to the numerous scenes in which Alex had lived in the time series.

And in this climate of nostalgia for, we have separated, for you 5 times, in which a witch’s favorite in representing your personality. Check it out:

1 – When she sends you flowers

In an early episode, He falls in love with Brad , but it’s not out of the ball for her. So, she and Justin decide to make a potion for him to fall in love with her, but Alex just took out the two potions, and falling in love with yourself.

one more valentine’s day coming up, and alex is Russian, still I represent pic.twitter.com/COGNPvGt4p — Peter (@tuitapedro) June 12, 2019

(2) When it refused to run

In one of the episodes of the 4th. the season, He refused to run to represent clearly to the mind.

I have become who I most admire: Alex Russo. Thank you for representing so well my state of mind pic.twitter.com/xPrN2Ows11 — Msc Sheperd (@MSCPotter) April 2, 2020

3 – The sendentarismo

Prior to the quarantine, have already been sedentary, I now have it in the quarantine, it allows us to stay in the home maratonando of the best in the series. It is to Help you understand!

alex russo is a witch with extremely memorable, thank you for your support selena

pic.twitter.com/2be80MNwWH victor ᶜʳᶠ (@seIexposito) April 2, 2020

4 – Listening to our favorite music

I mean, come on, when we put on our favorite song in full volume and with headphones, do not listen to anything that’s happening beyond our own little world.

to say that the likes of alex russo must know how to sing this one pic.twitter.com/WoicWkF0SJ — tink (@nopromisesddl) April 2, 2020

5 – When we think that we speak Spanish

The famous portunhol, is it? Every brazilian thinks he or she knows to speak un poquito of Spanish, just by adding a few syllables at the end.

These are just some of the scenes of the iconic Alex Russo in the accounted for, we are sure that you have the millions of wonderful moments <3

Who is there don’t you want more of this series?