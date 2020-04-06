This is the complete outfit of Scarlett Johansson on ‘Black Widow’

The premiere of the ‘Black Widow‘you are getting closer and the return of Natasha Romanoff the cinema is a much-awaited moment by the fans. Now comes a new image that you can see the full suit look Scarlett Johansson on the tape.

Among all the superheroes Marvel it is Black Widow the more times it has changed outfit, in every new movie he wears a costume and a different hairstyle, getting to have even a stronger contrast between the first people who wore it in the early stages of the MCU to the which led in the last two deliveries of the Avengers.

Now in his first tape of solo, Natasha take an outfit very close to that is usually to look at the comicsthat gives it a look of authentic superespía. The portal Reddit leaked the attire in which you can see the full appearance that will look the actress ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

With their characteristic black color, the suit is notable for having gloves with the part of the wrists in a shade of golden, they are going to play with the belt. These wristbands golden already appeared in the outfit that led the superheroine in ‘Civil War’ and they had the power to paralyse the enemy, as he saw when he left KO to Black Panther.

The superheroine appears in a fighting stance, armed with what looks like some electric batons. The actress wears his characteristic shock of red hair tied with a braid tail horse and look defiant.

Directed by Cate Shortland (‘Lore’), along with Scarlett Johansson will be in Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, the two spies who are also using the nickname Black Widow. David Harbour will be Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian, the equivalent of soviet Captain America. ‘Black Widow‘hit theaters April 30, 2020.

