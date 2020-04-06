Top Gun: Maverick is delayed, and it is A Quiet Place (Part 2) gets the new date for the premiere

In accordance with the Deadlinethe Paramount pictures he made a number of changes to its schedule of releases due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus (COVID-19). Starring Tom Cruise”, “Top Gun: Maverick.“, originally anticipated to be held on 24 June, the launch is scheduled for the day 23rd of December 2020. The other change that has occurred with “A Quiet Place, Part II“ from the director John Krasinski, who originally arrived in theaters on the 20th of march, but will now make his debut in the On September 4, 2020.

The new date for “Top Gun: Maverick is going to be the launch of the “The Tomorrow War“, a film based on science-fiction with Chris Pratt, will be changed. Originally, the production is made up by the Skydance Media and Paramount pictures Pictures would have its premiere on the 25th of December of this year. A new one has not yet been reported. The movie “Sponge Bob Square Pants: The Incredible Rescue Of“ expected to be released on the 22nd of may, will now be released on the 31st of July, in the year 2020.

Due to the closing of the theatres in the whole of the planet, and movies, with the launch planned for the first half of the year are being brought forward. In the U.S., it is expected that the closing of theaters in the last six to twelve weeks.