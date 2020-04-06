What broke the quarantine? Kendall Jenner left us speechless, appearing in… oh, look!

Kendall Jenner was in the news in the last few hours to be in full quarantine in a place of paradise, flaunting beauty as part of a brand that has with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Beyond the alerts, it was a production photo the super-model 24 years in the 2019. “A little bit for Wednesday,” was the message of the company together with the postcard.

Kennyas you say, he began a new season of the reality show family that already gives that talk at the show a fight between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian which ended with the pineapples.

The daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner he was a privileged witness of the situation that the first observed fun until listening to the chops between her older sisters had to intervene.

A few weeks ago, interviewed by Ellen Degeneres, Kendall he said that the greatest Kardashian was in better spirits after the fight and that would shorten their participations in the program.

The protagonist of Keeping up with the Kardashians already had a situation with Kourtney when he responded to a garment in the show, James Corden where he had to locate his sisters, according to their criteria, from best to worst mother.

On that occasion, Kendall Jenner decided to put last the owner of Poosh, a situation that generated several criticisms on the part of the referred.