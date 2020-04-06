What New Black Widow? Kylie Jenner was surprised with this outfit and fell to his fans

Or the quarantine, has been arrested Kylie Jenner, used to be in the crosshairs of the press, during the isolation has been sharing images on their networks that their fans don’t stop to thank.

The entrepreneur surprised everyone with his most recent picture, where she decided to look like the character of Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel universe, Black Widow.

The youngest of the sisters Jenner, appears in the snapshot, looking directly at the camera wearing a suit fitted to your figure while you take the hair with the hands.

Quickly, the publication of the multi-billion dollar was filled with fans to the point of being close to reaching the 5 million and more than 67 thousand comments complimented her figure.

The model account with over 169 million followers on his personal account of Instagram, who are always very attentive to their new postings, as it is often a surprise.

Like millions of people around the world, the designer is complying with the quarantine with her sisters Kardashian – Jenner caused by the coronavirus.

Kylie Jenner has been quite active in the networks where it has been seen sharing quite with his famous family and has also asked for recommendations to their followers of movies and series to watch on your free time.