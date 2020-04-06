Wild fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian ends in blood

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is one of the reality shows favorite of millions, so when the viewers were witnesses to the savage physical fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were in for a shock.

The violent fight between the two elder sisters of the clan Kardashian surprised her own sisters Khloé and Kendall, who were present, and after a few seconds, finally able to react and split up.

The drama was such, that the makeup of the face of Kim was marked on the wall, after that Kourtney of the launch against the concrete. He was also the one with the scratches on the back and bruises… until blood there was.

After the confrontation, the wife of Kanye West said that she bled for the scratch “so strong” that he received from Kourtney.

For some time, Kim and Khloé have expressed that Kourtney has failed to show interest at the time of recording the reality show, even, has thought about leaving the issue completely, because now that their kids are growing up, we’d like to have more privacy.

However, Kourtney seemed to not like that their sisters were making this kind of statements publicly, and felt betrayed.

Even called Kim and Khloé who do not behave in a genuine way when they are in front of the cameras.