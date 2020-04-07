13 the famous who have died of the coronavirus, and they left their fans devastated

The coronavirus has infected thousands of people all over the world. In addition to a considerable portion of those infected have died, and among them are also some of the famous people. The coronavirus does not choose only the unknown, but it is in any person, regardless of their social class.

According to official data released on Thursday morning, the 2, of more than 950 thousand people have been infected with hiv, and more than 48 thousand have lost their lives as a function of the Covid-19, and the illness comes from the contamination by the new coronavirus.

The countries with the highest numbers of infected so far are the United States, and Italy, which have, respectively, approximately 216 thousand and 110 thousand are contaminated. Those who are infected, according to the world health organization (World Health Organization), more than 202 billion was already recovered, out of those people who have had mild symptoms and did not seek to be a doctor, and what could be improved.

Here is a list of 13 well-known, unfortunately, to pass away, for the sake of the coronavirus.

Mark Blum



Well-known for roles in many films, the most prominent in the world, Crocodile Dundee, and the number You Mark, he was 69 years old when he died after complications from Covid-19, the 26th day of march each year.

Joe Diffie



The king of country music has had a termination of a career, and tragic, after he died the 29th of march, the 61-year-old, as a result of the Covid-19.

Lee Chi Hoon

The king of K-pop passed away on the 19th of march due to the coronavirus. The star was only 32 years old and was suffering from a problem with the lymph, which by the way, it was just that they took him to the hospital within a week of his death. It came to commenting on his trip to the doctor with the followers on the Instagram, and you said you fear you have been infected with the coronavirus.

Lucia Bosé

The former model and actress Lucia Bosé, the mother of the singer Miguel Bosé, has died at the age of 89 years, on the last day, the 23rd of march. The reason for this was precisely because of the Covid-a 19-a disease that is generated by a coronavirus.

Andrew Jack



The actor, 76 years, passed away on Tuesday, march 31st, after complications from Covid. Andrew has more than 80 films under their belts, in addition to the emphasis on the Star Wars universe.

Terrence McNally



As a playwright, winner of the prize, and the reference in the theater world, passed away on the 24th of march, at the age of 81 years, due to the coronavirus. Terry had survived the lung cancer, but that was just because of the Covid-19.

Daniel Azulay



The name of the designer from brazil that has had exhibitions at the suburban, and took part in the programs of TV Rá Tim Bum TV Cultura and TV Bandeirantes died because of coronavirus, with the same being contracted at the hospital where he was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago for treatment of a leukemia. Daniel had a 72-year-old came to death in the 27 march.

Manu Dibango



Considered a jazz legend, the saxophonist passed away on Tuesday, march 26, in France. He was 86 years old and had been well-known around the world for his life dedicated to the music, gaining worldwide recognition in 1972 with the song, Soul Makossa.

Vittorio Gregotti



A stone’s throw from the era such as Oscar-Niemeyeer in Europe. It gained enough notoriety to draw in the stadium of the summer olympic games of 1992, as well as the Opera house ” teatro Arcimboldi in Milan, italy. A stone’s throw was 92 years old and was diagnosed with Covid-19 side at the moment.

Alan Merrill



The creator of the successful “I love rock ‘n’ roll”, Alan passed away at the age of 69, on 29 march, due to the coronavirus. Alan has become well-known in the ‘ 70s, and her hit song has been rewritten by various well-known over the past few years, such as Britney Spears.

Martinho Lutero Galati de Oliveira



The creator of the coral Lutheer a King for nearly fifty years, Martin, passed away at 66 years of age, in São Paulo, due to the coronavirus. The conductor came and died the 25th day of march.

By Naomi Munakata

Well-known of the musical culture in são paulo, I worked as the conductor of the Choir, the Osesp, for twenty years, in addition to being the artistic director and conductor of the Choir the Young person in the State of São Paulo, conducting, and teaching music at the Municipal School of Music of St. Paul’s, and to give lectures at the Faculdade Santa Marcelina and the FAAM.

Floyd Cardoz



The band rose to fame in the various parts of the world participate in the reality show, a gourmet, Top Chef, and win the “Top Chef Masters”. The chef in the kitchen, it was well-known for its cuisine, and the jobs at restaurants are like in other countries. He was 59 years old when he died on the 25th of march. He has also written two cookbooks and launched a line of products for the kitchen.