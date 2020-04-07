6 essential films to watch on Netflix

There are 21 films made by the studio, and over a prior to its inception. With tours to incredible and in several themes, they are all great takeaways for those who want to immerse themselves into the anime and for those who don’t have any familiarity with the japanese animations.
Do you want to start? We classify the movies that are essential in order to understand the work of Studio Ghibli.
The winner of the academy award in 2003, and it’s the animation that made the Studio Ghibli world-famous, and perhaps the masterpiece of Hayao Miyazaki, the “God of Animation”. It tells the story of Chihiro, a young girl who discovers a fantastic world (and most amazing) full of spirits, gods, and monsters of the move to a new city.
If you had to pick only one to watch it would be this one – without the fear of making a mistake.
2 – Princess Mononoke (1997)
Imagine Greta Thunberg, leading the gods, the animals, in a bloody war against the people who destroy the environment. Being transported to feudal Japan, this is the story of the later work – that sounds like an adventure at first, but it turns out to be a great deal of reflection on the relationship between human beings, technology and nature.
3. My friend Totoro (1988)
You’re sure to have seen a picture of Totoro (the god-animal, half-cat, half-rabbit, a giant) in another place. It is one of the greatest symbols of the japanese anime, and with justice. In the story, the two children begin to explore their new neighborhood and meet with him and a lot of other mysterious reasons. In real life, your children/grandchildren/nieces and nephews are going to ask to watch it every week.
4 – Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
The more serious (and sadder) the work of the studio it comes from the hand of Hayao Miyazaki, perhaps the greatest experimenter of the Ghibli. The story of a family trying to survive the last months of World War ii, is considered to be one of the best works of the war, however, that you have made. This is in order to mourn.
(5) The castle in the Sky (1986)
Officially, the first work of Studio Ghibli, the film tells the story of a young boy and a young girl in search of a flying castle. All of your themes will reappear in the future, from the studio, adventure, peacefulness, fantasy, and criticism of the destruction of the environment and the greed of men. Worth to notice how the animation was groundbreaking at the time, even though it has improved a lot in the movies that came after it.
6 – the tale of The princess Kaguya (2013)
Takahata turned to the oldest folk tale to the japanese it is a cutter made of bamboo, which do you think creates the most beautiful princess of Japan, while a terrible fate awaits her in a history-sensitive over the short life on this Earth. Animated watercolor painting, and the movie combines both the feelings and the images of a costume that is unique and real.
