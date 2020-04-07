Actor Matt LeBlanc, revealed that the special ‘Friends’ has been written – Monetary

+



The six stars of Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer (Photo: Playback)

The actor Matt LeBlanc has revealed that the highly-anticipated special, which brought together the cast of the series ‘Friends’ has been written. The former member of the artist’s character, Joey Tribbiani, spoke about the project to participate in the program, the actress and singer Kelly Clarkson the Kelly Clarkson Show’, reported on the website of the journal of The TV Guide.

Announced a few months ago, the special gathering of the six stars of ‘Friends’ has had its premiere delayed because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The production is at an informal get-Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer to remember your best moments in the series.

Matt LeBlanc (Photo: Getty Images)

“We are six of us, talking about the good old days,” said the actor. “We’ve put together a full band but without the instruments,” said LeBlanc, without giving details on the production, and it is not showing the time at which the meeting was recorded.

‘Friends’ was aired originally from September of 1994 until may of 2004. His 235 the episode was divided in 10 consecutive seasons, showing the routine of a group of friends in the city of New York. One of a series of the most popular of all time, was nominated for 62 Emmy awards, winning six trophies.

The actor Matt LeBlanc in a scene from Friends (Photo: Playback)

