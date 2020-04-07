Angelina Jolie and BBC will help children how to detect the fake news

Always committed to the children, the actress Angelina Jolie will participate with the BBC to explain the stories behind the news the series BBC My World and so, to combat the fake news.

The goal of the program is to help adolescents to form an opinion on what happens in the world, as well as to distinguish the false news.

“There has never been a time where it is more important to introduce the next generation to news are objective and impartial and factual information of the events and issues that are shaping our world,” said the special envoy of the UN agency for Refugees.

On the fake news, Jolie said that “the children of today are exposed to many opinionsbut not necessarily to information that is fact-based and trustworthy.”

Angelina was happy to “to be able to provide my support to a program that aims to help children to learn more about the lives of other young people around the world and connect between them.”

BBC My World will use information BBC World Service and will be co-produced by the own Angelina and Microsoft Education.

Airs every Sunday for half an hour on BBC World News, as well as on different platforms on the BBC.