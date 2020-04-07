Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek star in photo christmas, what Are good friends?

The actresses of Hollywood Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek they have proven they are building a good friendship during their participation in the filming the superhero movie Marvel’s “Eternals”. And on more than one occasion have shared photos where you can see that they are strengthening their friendship.

For this christmas season, the mexican actress Salma Hayek published in his Instagram a postcard where it appears with several members of Marvel movie, between the people who were in the photo is the actress of 44 years age, Angelina Jolie.

“Happy holidays from part of the eternal. We wish you happy holidays” wrote Salma in the description of the photo that received hundreds of comments from fans who are eager for the premiere of the superhero movie.

Salma Hayek recently stated that he is happy to be able to participate in this film, as she is not only a job,but that has given him the opportunity to meet great people who are becoming great friends, referring to his friendship with the ex-wife of Brad Pitt.

ANGELINA JOLIE NEVER WANTED TO GO BACK TO ACTING

Angelina Jolie had confessed a while ago that he did not wish to continue in the acting world, and her last work as an actress would be the movie Maleficentbecause they wanted to devote themselves to the production and direction of cinema. However, with the sequel of Maleficent and the upcoming movie “Eternals”, Jolie will return to the big screen.

The film Eternals will be released in November 2020 and has among its cast Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dog-Seokamong other great actors.

