Angelina Jolie becomes Frida Kahlo in the painting of David Bonheur

What do they have in common Angelina Jolie and Frida Kahlo? For the muralist French David Bonheur (Msieu Bonheur), both are women who evoke passionate social causes of his time and relating to a talent indomitable. For that reason, did not take long to portray the protagonist of Maleficent in the dress that I would wear Frida Kahlo still in 2019. Yes, we speak of their colorful dresses, braided hairstyle with tiaras and flowers. Those who have glimpsed even with pride.

To complete your art, the French David Bonheur he accompanied the image of Angelina Jolie as Frida Kahlo accompanied with two beautiful birds on his shoulders, as the inspiration for some of the most emblematic works of the mexican artist in the autorretrataba with chimpanzees or birds. A considerable tribute of David Bonheur two women who have defended human rights and your own feminine powerwith a rebellion that today is welcomed around the world.

Self-portrait of Frida Kahlo. © The Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection of 20th Century Mexican Art and the Vergel Foundation. © 2018 Banco de México Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico, D. F. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

Graphic designer and illustrator, according to his biography, is “a passion for the biographies, the fate of a life, he likes to transpose a character known in the skin of another character known, as to give them a new story, a new destination”.

The homage of David Bonheur leaves in evidence his admiration for both, who have in common their activism accomplished. While Frida Kahlo was a passionate advocate of social causes of her time, Angelina Jolie is an ambassador for several organizations for the defense of human rights.