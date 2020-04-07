Angelina Jolie has undergone a number of surgeries on the face and these photos prove it

Angelina Jolie has an exotic beauty that keeps throughout the yearssince the beginning of his career until the present day. However, many think that such a charm could not have kept without the help of aesthetic interventions to which it has been subjected to the actress.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt has touched up their faces on several occasions and many photographs have shown these changes in the character of Maleficent.

Aesthetic operations of Angelina Jolie

American media points out that the first operation which was subjected to the Oscar-winning actress, was the rhinoplasty, although its also seen noticeable changes in your nose during the first few years under the siege of the paparazzi.

To see the photos of Angelina Jolie young to observe the differences in the face of today.

After “failing” absolutely in the modeling world, as she herself has said, the daughter of Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand had a few hard beginnings in the action where it achieved moments of strong depression that even led her to think of suicide.

Then his career got a take off huge, and it is the star that we know today. To measure that growth, his face has changed in subtle ways.

According to sites that have analyzed the changes of Jolie point out that the mom of Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara, Maddox, Know, and Pax has done: malarplastia, chin implant, canthopexy and there are even rumors of a face lift.