As promotion Kim Kardashian his documentary. Extraordinary!

The socialit american estren last night on channel Oxygen to their anticipated documentary, “The Justice Project”, with which alborot to their millions of followers.

Kim Kardashian always manages to draw attention with each new posting that you made from your personal account of Instagram, and, this ocasin, was not an exception.

Related News

What is certain is that to promote such audio-visual material, the wife of Kanye West colg in their social networks, two images with the overflowing beauty and charm.

“Tonight is the night! My documentary #KKWTheJusticeProject premieres at 7/6c on @Oxygen”, said with great enthusiasm the entrepreneur of 39 years from his official portrait next to the first image where we can see her sitting with the bottom of the average american.

Thus, the star of E! ensure that you do not see the hour of their fanticos know your project and issued their opinions. “I can’t wait to see it and tell me what you think”, launched from their networks.

On the other hand, throughout the day, the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” how the instant with the promovi their work, all we can see her wearing a fantstico dark suit, consisting of jacket and pantalarn long. Luxury!

Finally, before “The Justice Project” started Kim Kardashian he left her a new message to his fans: “I’m twiteando live with you this evening. The Justice Project. Starts now on @Oxygen”, the villa was completed.